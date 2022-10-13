Scott McTominay posts amazing stats in cameo against Omonia



Manchester United clinched all three points against Omonia in the Europa League group E tonight, courtesy of a late goal from Scott McTominay.

Erik ten Hag’s men had an enormous 78% possession to Omonia’s 22%.

The Reds registered an incredible 34 shots at goal, with 13 on target. Omonia on the other hand had only three shots with only one being on target.

United made 742 passes with a pass accuracy of 89%.

Neil Lennon’s men had 213 passes with a success rate of 59%.

The Red Devils’ hero in the hardly fought-for win was McTominay.

The Scotland international came on late during proceedings in place of Casemiro, who started the game after a brilliant performance against Everton.

McTominay had 11 touches of the ball in the nine minutes he was on the pitch.

The midfielder completed only 6 passes since his introduction in the 81st minute.

The 25-year-old 3 shots, out of which he scored the all-important goal to help United to the win.

With his late winner, McTominay becomes the first substitute to net a goal in the 90th minute on the European stage for the 20-time English champions since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Champions League final in 1999.

90 – Scott McTominay is the first substitute to score a 90th minute winning goal in a European match for Manchester United since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 1999 Champions League final. Relieved. #MUNOMO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 13, 2022

On a day when multiple players missed their chances, some clear-cut opportunities, it was the substitute who came up with the moment of inspiration that keeps United in the race for the top spot in the group.

While he remains suspended for the game against Newcastle, his goal will do well for his confidence in future matches on return.

