Antony is in awe of Cristiano Ronaldo as he looks to emulate his idol

Manchester United returned to winning ways against Everton last weekend with a hard-fought 2-1 win away at Goodison Park. It was just the response that was needed after their derby humiliation last week.

Erik ten Hag has overseen five wins in the league and has got the club up to fifth place after a rocky start to his tenure as United boss.

And he has been massively helped by the players he has recruited in the summer. The likes of Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen have become regulars in the first-team set-up.

Antony is a huge fan of CR7

Another player who has impressed one and all is Antony. The Brazilian right winger became the first United player to score in his first three league games and has started all games since his arrival for a record sum.

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Antony settle in 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Kv14oDjB4V — GOAL (@goal) October 14, 2022

Ahead of the crucial Newcastle United game, the Brazilian has admitted that his adaptation has been greatly helped by his new teammates and he owes a great debt of gratitude to United’s No 7 Cristiano Ronaldo.

The duo were on target for United’s thrilling win over the Toffees last weekend.

“Since I arrived here, Cristiano Ronaldo has really helped me feel at ease; he speaks to me a lot, on matchdays as well,” Antony told United’s official website.

It has been pretty evident from his social media posts that he is a big fan of the Portuguese, even going on to copy his idol’s unique celebration after he struck his 700th club career goal.

And the former Ajax star revealed that Ronaldo’s advice is a huge boon for him and the young players in United’s squad as he has faced all sorts of situations in his glittering career and has come up trumps.

Antony looks to learn from his idol

“He always tells me to be calm and confident, he’s achieved so much in football and I learn from him every day. I’m really grateful to have such an experienced person teaching us young players every day.”

When specifically asked about what Antony feels is the 37-year-old’s strongest points and what he feels he can imbibe in his game, the Brazil international commented, “His mentality, it’s so strong.

“He’s very intelligent. This mentality of his, looking to the next day, everything still to play for, it’s what I’m trying to take on board and keep for the rest of my life.”

Both Ronaldo and Antony failed to get on the scoresheet against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday but they will be hoping to be in the mix against Newcastle.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has a great record when it comes to facing the Magpies, as he scored twice on his second debut for the club last season.



