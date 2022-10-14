Callum Wilson would welcome Harry Maguire to Newcastle United



Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has had his say on the current form of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

The defender has struggled to make an impact this season after a rough start to the campaign.

Man United lost heavily to Brighton and Brentford during the season’s opening games with Maguire being dropped as a result of the games.

Erik ten Hag opted to change his defence with Tyrell Malacia also coming in to replace Luke Shaw.

The new defensive backline including the partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane has worked a treat since then.

Unfortunately for Maguire, he has faced massive criticism since the start of the season with fans calling for him to be stripped of the captaincy.

Ten Hag has always remained clear that he will remain captain and has kept this view since his first press conference where he confirmed that the defender will retain his role.

Through The Manchester Evening News, Callum Wilson has shared his sympathy on Maguire’s form this season.

The striker also admitted that he would welcome the defender to St James Park if he ever moved to the club.

Wilson told Footballer’s Football Podcast: “I feel for Harry because he’s an unbelievable player.”

“He’ll work his way out of it. It’s a shame to see as a fellow pro and someone who has played with him and against him and knows he’s a good player.”

“I’d take him in my team every day of the week. That’s how I rate him.”

“It’s a shame but when you’re such a high profile player and you play for Manchester United and England you’re under the spotlight a lot more and your mistakes are scrutinised a lot more.”

It is expected that the out-of-form defender will still travel to Qatar with England to participate in the World Cup.

United fans will be hoping that he can pick up some form and come back to the club in December fully fit and ready to take part in the fixtures.

The Red Devils face Wilson and his Newcastle teammates in the Premier League this weekend with Ten Hag hoping that the squad will continue to find their good form.

