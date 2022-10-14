“It’s unfair”: Ander Herrera comes to Marcus Rashford’s defence about unjust comparisons



Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has urged for patience with regard to the club’s chances of returning to glory.

Speaking to ESPN, Herrera said, “Things take time. Liverpool went a long time without winning a trophy and now they are filling their trophy cabinet again.”

“I’m sure it will be the same for United. I’m sure it won’t take 30 years.”

Herrera reaffirmed his affection for his former employers, saying that United was still his club and that he was very much in love with the Reds. He confirmed he still follows the club, watches games and keeps in touch with some players, mostly David de Gea.

The 33-year-old was in high praise of his Spanish compatriot, branding the goalkeeper as one of the best in the world in his position.

On De Gea and the criticism the player has received this season, “For me, David [de Gea] has had more ups than downs. He’s improving every day. I think elsewhere that he’s doing well this season. I’m not worried at all.”

Another player that came to the fore during Herrera’s interview is Marcus Rashford.

Herrera came to the Englishman’s defence, saying it was unfair of supporters to compare the forward to Messi and Ronaldo.

As per Herrera, Rashford is a player who can be a game-changer.

“He makes a difference when he is fit and in a good moment and now he has the best teacher [Ronaldo],” he said.

“We are not fair with Rashford. You cannot compare him with Messi and Cristiano.”

The Athletic Bilbao midfielder questioned why Ronaldo was not playing more under Erik ten Hag.

He admitted that while the five-time Ballon D’or winner is not what he once was, he is still a goalscorer that can easily get you 20+ goals a season and fight hard for the team.

United fans will be delighted with Herrera’s staunch defence of the current crop of players. The Old Trafford faithful still have fond memories of Herrera and the contributions he made during his time at the Theatre of Dreams.







