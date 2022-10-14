Joao Felix set to ask for Atletico Madrid exit in January with Manchester United a likely destination



Portuguese star Joao Felix could ask to leave Atletico Madrid in January with his situation with manager Diego Simeone described as unsustainable.

Felix has been relegated to a secondary role this season under Simeone, who prefers other attackers.

This has caused alarm bells to start ringing according to Fichajes.

The outlet reports “the Portuguese soccer player is not willing to continue in this condition and has already asked to leave los Colchoneros next January.”

“He is aware that it is the only solution to recover his sports career, there are three possible destinations for him, all in the Premier League.”

“If Cristiano Ronaldo really ends up leaving Manchester United in January, the club could undertake the signing of Joao Félix without any problem.”

As per Fichajes, United are a concrete solution for Felix, with the English giants in desperate need of new blood.

The only hindrance to the 22-year-old moving to Old Trafford is the fact that the Red Devils are not in the Champions League, which the player is likely to demand, although Atleti themselves are currently in danger of being eliminated from the competition.

Should United be interested in Felix, they will face competition from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea are seen as a credible threat due to the deep pockets of their owners. Todd Boehly needs a star to be the face of his new era at the London club especially after missing out on Ronaldo in the summer.

Arsenal are seen as suitors due to their new-found playing style being seen as more suitable to Felix compared to Simeone’s more defensive-minded approach.

United should be alert to Felix’s availability. He is still a special player with bags of ability and is surely destined for greatness.

