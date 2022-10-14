Manchester United are ‘at the head of the queue’ for Porto’s Diogo Costa



Manchester United are leading the race for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

United are currently searching for a long-term replacement for incumbent shot-stopper David de Gea.

According to Diario de Noticias via Sport Witness, the Red Devils are at the head of the queue for Costa’s signature, with the English club big admirers of his great displays.

In particular, Costa’s exploits in the Champions League have earned him plaudits from wide and far, including from legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

The Porto man, this week, became the only goalkeeper in the competition’s history to save a penalty and provide an assist in the same match.

Sport Witness reports, “Porto manager Sérgio Conceição could be in for another headache in January or next summer as the goalkeeper has activated the radars of the biggest European clubs.”

“They [Manchester United] have been watching him for some time and increasingly see him as the successor to De Gea, who is out of contract in the summer.”

“They’ll need to spend €60m to sign him, which is the value of his release clause, and a price that Porto will absolutely hold out for.”

Former Portugal midfielder Maniche believes that a big move, maybe to United, is on the cards for the highly-talented 23-year-old.

Maniche not only labels Costa as the best goalkeeper in Europe but also one of the best in the world – placing him on the same pedestal as Allison and Ederson.

On what makes Costa so special, Maniche names his shot-stopping ability, incredible sweeping ability and his decisiveness in distributing the ball and helping in play-building.

These are all qualities that will endear Costa to the fanbase should a move come to pass, and that will ensure he slots right into Erik ten Hag’s system.

