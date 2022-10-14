Picture: Raphael Varane in training ahead of Sunday clash against Newcastle



Manchester United have been handed a major boost ahead of Sunday’s tie against the Magpies after Raphael Varane was pictured in training with the rest of the team.

In official pictures released by the club, the Frenchman is seen on two occasions.

Once alongside Anthony Elanga and again next to Alejandro Garnacho while doing routines.

This will come as good news, just days after it was revealed that the player was training alone with a personal trainer away from the rest of the team.

Since he got injured in the derby day thrashing against Manchester City, Varane has failed to start a game.

In his absence, Swedish defender Victor Lindelof has come in and slotted right next to Lisandro Martinez.

The two have combined excellently, ensuring that the services of the Frenchman were not missed as he recovered from injury.

He came on in the last minutes against Everton to help United ride out and grab the win at Goodison Park.

Besides Varane, the other unusual inclusion in the pictures was Joe Hugill.

Hugill, like Garnacho and Charlie McNeill, has been training with the first team, fresh off a long-term injury that sidelined him for a few months.

It remains to be seen whether Hugill will get his chance and play a role in the matchday squad.

Ten Hag will undoubtedly be looking to use the Everton and Omonia wins as a springboard to prolong his side’s current winning running against a more difficult rival in Newcastle.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience

Take your seat for the Newcastle match and get instant access to the best online United magazine around!