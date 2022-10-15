Allan Saint-Maximin ruled out of Sunday clash against Manchester United



Manchester United have been handed a major advantage ahead of Sunday’s match against Newcastle, with Allan Saint-Maximin ruled out.

According to The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, the skilled winger is injured and as such will not be available for selection to Eddie Howe.

The forward’s setback will come as devastating news to the Magpies. Saint-Maximin is a key figure for them and has scored against United on more than one occasion.

With his pace and bag of skills, he would have provided a stern test for Diogo Dalot on the right flank.

It is not only the Frenchman that is out of action against the Red Devils tomorrow.

Summer signing Alexander Isak and former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey are not yet fit enough to claim a place in the matchday squad for The Toons.

After his arrival in a mega-money deal from Real Sociedad, Isak has not had time to make an impact at St. James’ Park.

Since he withdrew from the Sweden squad last month, a stubborn thigh injury has kept him from featuring in games against Fulham and Brentford. This run will be extended to include the Red Devils.

Shelvey is still yet to kick a ball for Newcastle this season and is dealing with a hamstring injury picked up in pre-season against Benfica.

Nevertheless, Newcastle still represent a significant threat to Ten Hag and his players and must not be underestimated.

In his press conference yesterday, the United boss warned his players that their Sunday opposition will be aggressive, press high and look to make it hard for the Reds to break them down.

The 20-time English champions sit just a point above Newcastle, although they have played a game less. Tomorrow is a must-win affair.







