Erik ten Hag fires warning to Marcus Rashford despite ‘best ever season’



Erik ten Hag has issued a warning to Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, in an indication that the manager’s patience may be starting to wear thin.

The warning came after the Englishman’s inability to finish his numerous clear-cut chances against Omonia almost cost United the game.

Rashford missed 10 out of the Red Devils’ 34 shots before the deadlock was broken late into the game by Scott McTominay.

Despite the admonition, Ten Hag hinted that he was still likely to start the 24-year-old against Newcastle.

Ten Hag said via The Sun, “He did a lot of things well. But he knows that he has to be more clinical and he had to score a goal.”

“When you have such good movements and make such good combinations, good actions, then you have to finish. He’s in a really good run, that shows in the chances he creates.”

The 52-year-old then warned that there are others as well as Rashford who could net 20+ goals, “Yes, I’m confident, mostly, there are players who will score. We have, in our squad, players who can score that number of goals.”

While Rashford will no doubt take his manager’s warning to heart, he should be buoyed by the fact that his season stats show he is having a superb campaign.

The England international has five goals in ten games for the 20-time English champions.

The winger is two goals shy of a century of goals since his boyhood and will be looking to make amends for the Omonia wastefulness against the Magpies tomorrow.

Ten Hag’s warning of the star should also be extended to other attackers including Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony.

What Ten Hag has shown is that no one is above being dropped and he is willing to give people a chance when a starting player is underperforming. Hopefully, Rashford and his teammates respond appropriately.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience

Take your seat for the Newcastle match and get instant access to the best online United magazine around!