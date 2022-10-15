Frenkie de Jong: Liverpool are interested in signing Manchester United target



Liverpool are said to be interested in signing FC Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman was Manchester United’s number-one transfer target last summer.

Erik ten Hag had made it clear from the beginning that he views De Jong as the ideal midfielder to elevate his side.

Despite prolonged negotiations, United failed to land the player, who preferred to stay at Barcelona.

Fichajes now claim that Liverpool are monitoring the situation surrounding the 25 year old.

Jurgen Klopp is a massive admirer of De Jong and feels he could add the creativity and dynamism needed to his team.

An injury to Arthur Melo could force Liverpool to venture into the transfer market as Klopp looks to strengthen the midfield.

De Jong’s world-class technical quality would be highly appreciated at Anfield.

United are also said to be in the race but now have another club to deal with.

Ten Hag will be hoping that his relationship with De Jong would help convince him to join United.

The 25 year old has not been a regular starter in Xavi’s side, and Barca’s financial situation could force them to sell.

It will be interesting to see if United once again are willing to start negotiations.



