Manchester United in contact with Inter Milan superstar Lautaro Martinez

Since Erik ten Hag took over as Manchester United boss, he has managed to plug quite a few holes in the squad with smart acquisitions in the summer.

The defence and midfield have been massively enhanced due to the signings of Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

One position that United failed to strengthen in the summer is that of the striker.

United’s striker search

The summer was dominated by rumours surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo‘s departure to a Champions League club. Ultimately, the Portuguese’s agent Jorge Mendes failed to find him an exit plan.

And that has meant that the 37-year-old remained at United and has not had the best of seasons till now. It is clear that Ten Hag would prefer to use Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford up front instead of the Portugal international.

Manchester United and PSG have ‘just asked for first-hand information’ on Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez. United have an ‘open channel’ to the player. #MUFC [@Gazzetta_it via @Sport_Witness] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) October 15, 2022

Ronaldo has started just once in the Premier League and has one goal to show for his efforts.

Plenty of reports have suggested that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is desperate to leave in January and the Red Devils are aware of the situation.

And now Italian media have suggested that the 20-time English league champions have been in touch with the entourage of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that United have ‘just asked for first-hand information’ about the situation of the Argentine striker today.

The Argentine striker’s display against Barcelona on the Champions League in mid-week is said to have reignited interest in him among Europe’s elite clubs with the report going on to state that the 25-year-old is ‘back in fashion’.

Martinez could be the desired option

Not only United but Paris Saint-Germain have also put in queries about the striker’s current situation with the Nerazzurri. Lionel Messi is said to be an admirer of the striker and PSG could use that to their advantage especially after reports that Kylian Mbappe could be on his way out.

The report also mentions that Martinez’s agent Alejandro Camaño has been suddenly flooded with calls and has had his ‘work cut out for him’ dealing with the increased attention.

However, there have been no ‘decisive calls’ or ‘figures or offers’ but simply interested explorations.

Currently, the player valued at €78million by Transfermarkt is said to have informed his entourage that his mind is fully focussed on his season with the Serie A giants and does not want any distraction.

His contract with Inter lasts til 2026 and there might be a clearer picture after the World Cup ends.

United need to bring in a quality striker considering his Ronaldo’s desire to leave and Anthony Martial‘s injury woes.



