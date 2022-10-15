Manchester United keen on signing James Maddison

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Leicester City’s James Maddison.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils, along with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are actively looking at the 25 year old attacking midfielder.

Maddison has been in red hot form this season, scoring five goals in nine matches for the Foxes.

Despite a rough start for Brendan Rodger’s side, Maddison has been one of the few positives.

United are well stacked in attacking midfield, with Bruno Fernandes, Donny Van de Beek and Christian Eriksen, all elite options.

Ten Hag, however, would love to add depth to his squad, and Maddison’s versatility would allow him to tweak his tactics.

Maddison would offer serious competition to Bruno, who has underperformed this season.

The Englishman can play in all three positions behind the striker, and excels at creating chances.

Technically gifted, Maddison would fit in perfectly with Ten Hag’s possession-based system.

It is to be seen whether the board allow Ten Hag to spend money in January after an expensive summer.

United have other positions to resolve before thinking about another number 10.

A striker could be seen as the next position to strengthen.



