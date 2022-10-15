Mason Greenwood arrested for breaching bail conditions



Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has been arrested again for breaching his bail conditions, according to The Sun.

The United player has been suspended from action by the club after he was arrested by Greater Manchester Police in January on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, rape and making threats to kill.

After spending three nights in prison he was released on bail and has been awaiting a decision on whether he will be charged for the incident involving his former girlfriend.

The Sun reports that his new arrest is due to an allegation he has contacted the victim, which is in breach of the conditions of his bail.

“Greenwood is being quizzed by cops after officers swooped on his £15,000-a-month mansion this morning,” the outlet reports.

“A GMP spokesman said: ‘Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022…Enquiries are ongoing at this time.’”

The original arrest was made after the victim posted video and audio recordings of Greenwood apparently threatening to kill her unless she let him perform a sexual act.

She also posted photographs of injuries which she said were inflicted by the United player.

The social media posts were later deleted.

Greenwood is still employed by United and still receives his £75,000 a week wages despite not kicking a ball since the new year.

His contract runs until June 2025, meaning that unless he is convicted of a crime, United would be in breach of contract if they were to terminate the deal.

Buying out his contract would have a potential cost of around £10 million to United.







