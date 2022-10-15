Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault



Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, the Guardian reports.

the Crown Prosecution Service has said … — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) October 15, 2022

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed the charge after Greenwood was arrested yesterday for breaching his bail conditions.

It is understood that he has made contact with the victim of the original rape and GBH that he allegedly perpetrated in January.

Greenwood had been released on bail pending charges following that original incident, which had been captured on video, photos and audio recordings by the alleged victim.

A statement from the CPS (via The Mirror) read:

“The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“All three counts relate to the same complainant.

“Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police.

“The defendant’s first court appearance will take place on Monday 17 October at Greater Manchester magistrates’ court.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”read:

It is as yet unclear as to whether the charges pertain to behaviour in this new incident when bail was breached or to the original complaint.

Manchester United have not as yet commented on the development







