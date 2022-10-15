Player ratings: Chelsea u21s 3-3 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United’s u21s continued their winless league campaign with another draw as last minute heroics saw the side clinch a point away to Chelsea 3-3. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Radek Vitek – 6 – Made a few routine saves and couldn’t do much for the goals conceded.

Marc Jurado – 5.5 – Had a tough time defensively, particularly on marking the back post on crosses which led to Chelsea’s first. Offensively didn’t get forward much until the final minutes where he provided the assist for the equalizer.

Tyler Fredricson – 6.5 – Played on the front foot with a number of good interceptions for a strong first half. Had a tougher second half where he ultimately couldn’t deal with the barrage of crosses.

Rhys Bennett – 5.5 – Was shaky on the ball to start with Chelsea’s press causing him panic, but settled into the match with some solid old school defending in the first half. But Chelsea’s relentless attacks in the second saw him unable to keep up with the pace and movement.

Bjorn Hardley – 6 – A strong first half, he gave nothing in defence and supported well in attack. Chelsea’s switch to a three at the back allowed them to overload their right side which left him badly exposed.

Charlie Savage – 6 – Like much of the team, he had a better first half than second, getting forward and providing some incisive passing but couldn’t get a hold of it in the second half.

Toby Collyer – 7 – A very solid match from the heart of midfield, mopped up the play very well with a number of tackles and kept possession ticking over. Could have possibly been a bit more expansive in his passing at times to open up the play.

Omari Forson – 5.5 – Had some moments of intricate passing play but didn’t get involved enough as much of United’s best play came down the opposite side.

Kobbie Mainoo – 9 – A phenomenal performance in the first half before coming off for an unknown reason. He drifted and ran the left channel to great effect, getting in behind often and his control and strength in the box opened spaces and created the opening goal.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 7.5 – A really well taken goal and his interchanging with Mainoo was superb in the first half, a link up he sorely missed in the second. Still got into lots of good positions but was just missing the pace to run free at times.

Shola Shoretire – 7 – Operated in the number nine position in the first half and looked completely out of place. Dropped to the 10 role in the second half and saw a bit more involvement but to little effect until injury time where he came alive to pounce in the box and score twice to salvage a point.

Substitutes

Charlie McNeill – 6 – Had a lively first 10 minutes, scoring an offside goal and creating a couple of more opportunities but after a heavy hit that sent him into the stands he struggled to get back in it.

Tom Huddlestone – 6 – Used his domineering stature to win possession a few times but wasn’t able to turn around Chelsea’s control in midfield.

Sam Murray – 5.5 – An almost impossible task coming in against the strength of Chelsea’s right side in the second half and was expectedly caught cold just seconds after entering the pitch for Chelsea to score their third.







