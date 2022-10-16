Cristiano Ronaldo: Stats show how Manchester United striker is underperforming this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has not had the best start to the new season.

The Manchester United striker has struggled in front of goal, scoring just twice in eleven appearances so far.

Despite the decline in his overall gameplay, Ronaldo’s clinical finishing saw him finish United’s top goalscorer last season.

This season, however, the Portuguese has not been his ruthless best in and around the box.

Ronaldo has a shocking 26% shot accuracy, which is the worst among all of United’s forwards.

With Anthony Martial injured, Ten Hag has opted to start Ronaldo in the last few outings.

It is to be seen whether the manager persists with him over the next few fixtures, especially considering the physical workload.

On a positive note, Ronaldo’s link-up play has been better, and he has dropped deep many times to create space for his teammates.

United fans will be hoping to see their star man back to his goalscoring best.

So far this season, United’s attack has been hit and miss. When playing against a low block, the team has struggled to score.

Ronaldo’s ability to find the back of the net in big games is what set him apart from the rest.

Ten Hag will be heavily relying on the Five time Ballon d’Or winner for goals ahead of a crucial month.



