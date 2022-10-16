David de Gea wants to stay at Manchester United for many more years

Manchester United’s three-match winning streak came to a grinding halt as they were held to a goalless draw at home against Newcastle United.

The hosts did not look like they were up for it and lacked ruthlessness and it showed as they had only two shots on target throughout the course of the match despite hogging the lion’s share of the possession.

The attack, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, looked toothless and the same could be said about the midfield which saw Fred play in place of the ever-reliable Christian Eriksen.

United’s defence stands strong

The only positive from the dull and drab encounter was the performance of the defence as they held on for their third clean sheet of the Premier League season.

It was a historic occasion for David de Gea in particular as the game marked his 500th appearance in the colours of United. He made a few crucial interceptions and showed signs of improving his passing accuracy.

There has been a lot of criticism that has come his way this season with Erik ten Hag wanting his goalkeeper to be able to initiate attacks and play as a sweeper-keeper.

There were reports stating that United were reluctant to initiate the one-year extension in his contract which is set to end next year.

Numerous keepers have been linked with United ever since that news came to light with Diogo Costa, Emiliano Martinez and Jan Oblak among the names being monitored by the club.

But the United No 1, who was given an award for reaching the milestone by none other than Sir Alex Ferguson, revealed that he wanted to stay at United for a long time as he considers this to be his home.

“This is my club and this is where I feel good. I’m playing well – I feel very well. I think I have many more years to play. I feel confident,” said De Gea.

“Yes, I would like to stay here more years and make records of games and records of everything. To try to help the young people here as well with my experience and try to win trophies.”

Can DDG earn ETH’s trust?

He also admitted that he is feeling more confident and that these are his peak years so the Red Devils will not be wrong to offer him that contract extension.

“I feel very, very good in games and training. Of course, with more experience you feel very good. So, yes, I think so [these are my peak years],” he said.

“I feel good and want to play more years and most important is to try to win trophies and help the team as I try to do every day.”

De Gea kept his 170th clean sheet for the Reds but there are still quite a few chinks in his armoury like his weakness with the ball at his feet and his reluctance to come out and claim crosses.

Ten Hag does not want to jump in and reach a conclusion and instead prefers to watch him and then take a calculated decision. De Gea will be hoping he can keep on impressing if he is to remain in Manchester for the foreseeable future.



