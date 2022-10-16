Home » Diogo Dalot posts amazing stats in Man United vs Newcastle United stalemate

Diogo Dalot posts amazing stats in Man United vs Newcastle United stalemate

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Manchester United were held back by Newcastle to a goalless draw, forcing the team to settle for a single point.

In what was a disappointing outing, several of United’s stars failed to turn up and make any valuable contributions as the team did not score a goal.

One of the players who did well in the game at Old Trafford is Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese had a pass accuracy of 88% in the hotly contested affair against the Magpies.

Dalot, displaying his attacking prowess and ability going forward, made an astonishing 15 passes into the final third.

The 23-year-old nearly won all his ground duels against an extremely physical and aggressive Newcastle team.

He won 3/4 ground duels he delved into.

The defender made three ball recoveries and won a similar number of tackles.

Dalot also successfully pinged two long balls to his teammates.

He registered two key passes to his name and won 100% of his contests in the air.

The full-back was limited at times from going forward as he usually does, but nevertheless, he and the manager will be pleased by his display.

His performance against Newcastle highlights why there is fear within the fanbase regarding Dalot’s contract situation.

His terms expire at the end of the season, although the club have the option of extending it by an additional year. It is imperative that he is tied down to a longer-term contract to ward off any tempting eyes.

