Ella Toone discusses ambitions for the season

Manchester United star Ella Toone believes that no team is unbeatable in the WSL and that the club can compete for silverware this year.

Talking to The Daily Mail, the star who was a vital part of the England team that won the European Championship this summer spoke of the club’s ambitions for the season ahead.

“I was at United for seven years and there was no women’s team to look up to.”

Toone continued, “All of a sudden, they put the investment in and we had a women’s team and we’ve been growing ever since.”

She refers to United’s busy summer transfer window, saying “You’ve seen the great talent that we’re signing now and the growth and the ambition of the club is massive. Obviously we just want to keep growing that and keep aiming high.”

United signed fellow England international Nikita Parris in summer alongside stars such as Lucia Garcia and youngster Maya Le Tissier, both of whom have made an instant impact since joining the club.

After finishing fourth for the last three seasons, just outside of the Champions League places, United and its key players are keen to push for more this year.

“Trying to win trophies with the club is the next step. I’m really excited to be a part of it. We’ve got a lot of depth in the squad now,” the England international said.

Toone is not afraid of the opposition this year either saying, ” We’re hungrier than ever to go on and push for the Champions League spaces. Any team in this league can beat any team.”

Toone will be hoping to appear in United’s home clash with Brighton on Sunday as the Reds look to extend their 100% record this season.

The 23 year old looked further ahead to United’s flagship Old Trafford game against Aston Villa in December commenting, “They’re always amazing games – we can get as many people as we can in the crowd. But we know our home is Leigh and we want to make that a fortress. We want to sell it out.”

After returning from the international break in which the Lionesses beat current World Champions USA, Toone will be keen to help her team achieve success throughout the course of this season.







