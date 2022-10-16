Erik ten Hag happy with Manchester United’s performance against Newcastle

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was pleased with his side’s performance despite dropping two crucial points in a 0-0 draw against Newcastle United.

United had two golden opportunities towards the end to win it, but Fred and Marcus Rashford missed easy chances.

Newcastle were brave and pressed throughout the match, making it difficult for Ten Hag’s side to pass out from the back.

In his post-match interview, the Dutchman stated:

“I am disappointed with the result, but I am happy with the performance.”

“The pressing was good. We made them run.”

“They [Newcastle] are one of the best physical teams, they had cramp. In the end, we break them, but we didn’t kill them. We had the chances.”

Ten Hag: "I am disappointed with the result, but I am happy with the performance. The pressing was good. We made them run. They [Newcastle] are one of the best physical teams, they had cramp. In the end we break them, but we didn’t kill them. We had the chances." — utdreport (@utdreport) October 16, 2022

“We have to cover four games in ten days. I want to keep the strikers fresh. We have to rotate there. Rashy didn’t have energy for the whole game, so we have to plan it.”

Ten Hag: "We have to cover four games in ten days. I want to keep the strikers fresh. We have to rotate there. Rashy didn't have energy for the whole game so we have to plan it." — utdreport (@utdreport) October 16, 2022

The United boss was not pleased with the referee’s performance. Jadon Sancho went down in the opposition box to what looked like a clear foul, which the official did not give.

Ten Hag said: “I don’t have a comment on the ref’s performance.”

Ten Hag: "I don't have a comment on the ref's performance." — utdreport (@utdreport) October 16, 2022

United’s next two Premier League fixtures against Tottenham and Chelsea could be crucial.

Ten Hag will be hoping that his team give their all in what could be a season-defining week.