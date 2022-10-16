Erik ten Hag left frustrated by Manchester United’s January transfer window decision



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been told to brace for a quiet January transfer window.

According to The Mirror, while wanting to get his rebuild going on as fast as possible, the Dutch manager will have to look beyond the turn of the year for new faces.

The Mirror reports: “The United boss could be left frustrated.”

“Mirror Football understands that Ten Hag has been told January could be a quiet window, with money at a premium.”

“It’s news that is unlikely to appease supporters, with the club’s owners, the Glazers, already coming under intense scrutiny.”

This news comes after United were handed a significant lifeline in pursuing Ten Hag’s priority target Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international admitted in a frank interview that he was under pressure from everywhere, including from Joan Laporta, to leave the Spanish giants.

De Jong’s price in January would likely still be the same as it was in the summer, but with the Glazers not loosening the purse strings, a move to Old Trafford could be deferred until the summer.

Similarly, United were yesterday linked to AC Milan’s Rafal Leao.

Ten Hag is said to be a massive admirer of the Portuguese and views him as a legitimate candidate to slot right into the attacking department, possibly as a Cristiano Ronaldo replacement.

So strong is the Reds’ interest in Leao that Ten Hag sent scouts to watch him in the Champions League against Chelsea.

Chelsea themselves are on the trail of Leao and could be prompted to put in a bid soon.

United cannot afford to let the January window go by without addressing some of the gaping holes in the team. A striker and a right-back are priority positions.

There are options out there. The hierarchy must back the manager and give him the best possible chance to succeed.