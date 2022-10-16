Lisandro Martinez dazzles despite Man United’s disappointing draw with Newcastle United



Manchester United had to settle for one point in the clash against Newcastle after the team failed to pry open a resolute Newcastle side.

The result is the first draw of Erik ten Hag’s era since he took the reins at Old Trafford.

United had 63% of possession compared to Newcastle’s 37%.

The Red Devils attempted 15 shots at goal, with only two being on target. The Magpies on the other hand had nine shots at goal, with a similar number as United being on target.

Ten Hag’s men made 508 passes with a success rate of 81%. Eddie Howe’s side tried 299 passes, with a pass accuracy of 71%.

United’s standout performer of the game, when so many other stars were below par, was Lisandro Martinez.

The defender has been almost flawless since his arrival from Ajax and was excellent again vs Newcastle.

Martinez won 100% of his tackles.

The Argentine had 66 touches of the ball and successfully found his teammates in 48 out of the 61 passes he tried.

The defender made an astonishing seven ball recoveries in what was a personal defensive masterclass alongside his usual accomplice Raphael Varane.

The 24-year-old won 100% of his aerial duels in a supreme show of his dominance in the air against Newcastle, who boast some of the tallest players in the league.

Martinez also made two crucial interceptions.

Lisandro Martinez’s game by numbers vs. Newcastle: 100% tackles won

66 touches

48/61 passes completed

7 ball recoveries

2/2 aerial duels won

2 interceptions Defended well to help earn United a point. 💪 pic.twitter.com/LfJpXi4tOn — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 16, 2022

The centre-back is one who can hold his head high after the draw and say he executed his duties. This is considering the midfield in front of him that was constantly outdone by Newcastle’s middlemen.

