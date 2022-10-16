Marcus Rashford dropped as Manchester United face Newcastle United



Marcus Rashford has been dropped by Erik ten Hag for Manchester United’s home Premier League match with Newcastle United, despite Anthony Martial not being fit enough to take his place.

Martial did not even make the bench despite Erik ten Hag having been hopeful that he might be fit.

Jadon Sancho is recalled to the team, with Cristiano Ronaldo continuing in the centre forward position.

Elsewhere, Christian Eriksen is still absent from the starting XI and Fred continues in his place.

Eriksen is presumably ill or injured as he is not listed as a substitute.

Victor Lindelof has also made way, with Raphael Varane coming back after injury.

Tyrell Malacia is also rotated after his start in midweek, with Luke Shaw coming back into the starting line-up.

Tom Heaton is the substitute goalkeeper, with Martin Dubravka unavailable because United are facing his parent club.

There is an interesting addition to the bench, with the in-form Kobbie Mainoo joining the seniors.

Mainoo performed brilliantly yesterday for the Under 21 side before being withdrawn at half time, presumably with today in mind.

Pellistri, Iqbal, Elanga and Garnacho are the other substitutes.







