Match report: Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United

Manchester United have drawn 0-0 at home to Newcastle United in a disappointing performance from the Reds.

United had the first chance of the half but Fred‘s shot went just wide.

It was a sloppy start to the game though, with United making mistakes at the back but luckily Newcastle didn’t punish them.

Sancho had a chance but not too dissimilar to Fred‘s, it was off target for the hosts.

It wasn’t all United though as Newcastle tried to create their own chances, Guimarães had a close range shot from close range but de Gea was there to save it.

It was end to end but neither side could break the dead lock. Trippier had a powerful shot for Newcastle around the half hour mark but it was blocked by the Reds’ defence.

At the other end, Shaw played a lovely through ball to Ronaldo but the Portuguese international was caught offside.

Just before half time, Fernandes came close to scoring but his header from a Dalot cross went just over the bar.

It was goalless at half-time, it’d be a big team talk for Ten Hag.

The second half began much like the first had ended with both teams having half chances in the opening five minutes. First, Callum Wilson’s shot was off target whilst Ronaldo found himself offside again before sending a shot wide moments later.

Just before the hour ticked round, United had a good shout for a penalty as Sancho’s foot was stood on but VAR said no penalty, which had the fans in uproar.

United were pushing forward but couldn’t seem to break down the Newcastle defence.

With ten minutes left on the clock, the Reds had a scare when Almiron nearly scored following a corner but his left footed shot flew high and wide.

Rashford who had come on as a sub had a chance from a free kick but again he couldn’t keep it on target either.

It was a disappointing result for the Reds as it ended 0-0 at home.

Team: De Gea, Dalot, Fred, Casemiro, Ronaldo (Rashford 72), Sancho, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Antony, Fernandes