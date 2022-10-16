Match report: Manchester United 4 – 0 Brighton and Hove Albion



Manchester United have beaten Brighton in emphatic style at Leigh Sports Village in the WSL to go top of the league.

United showed their attacking intentions early as Toone had a shot in the opening two minutes that was well blocked by Brighton.

United’s training ground corner routine was cut out by Brighton but they continued to press well.

Brighton had a chance to burst forward but Blundell defended well to extinguish the threat.

Some brilliant link up play between Blundell, Galton and Parris excited United fans but again Brighton stood in their way in the final third.

The Reds made the breakthrough though in the 14th minute as Batlle’s cross found the head of Ella Toone who was already having a great game.

After going down injured off the ball, Toone played on and almost got a second as she made a great run, danced around a few defenders and took a shot but it was straight at the keeper.

But a few minutes later her shot found the target again, this time the assist came from Galton who had made a good run herself but she squared it to Toone who managed to slot it past the keeper.

United were playing some beautiful football with some creative flicks and passes that the Seagulls just weren’t anticipating but the resulting shots were quite tame.

The third came from Galton, assisted by Toone this time who returned the favour from the second goal, squaring it to United’s number 11.

Just before half time, Brighton had their best chance of the half, a brilliant strike from Teand just outside of the box forced Earps into a fantastic save to keep Brighton from getting back into the game.

United came out with a hunger for more goals as Martha Thomas came on and had a good chance in first five minutes but the defender stayed with her and made the block.

Brighton were much more organised in the second half and it was harder for the Reds to break them down.

They were launching attacks of their own and United had to stay switched on.

The game had lost all momentum, Marc Skinner tried to switch things up a bit but it didn’t inject the energy and pace that he intended.

But hang on one second, out of nowhere, a beautiful ball from Galton finds the feet of Adriana Leon who, flanked by two defenders, kept her cool and found the back of the net!

Despite coming on in the closing ten minutes, Rachel Williams fancied her chances as she had two shots blocked.

It was a confident and dominant win for the Reds who keep their 100% run going in the league this season.

Team: Earps, Batlle (Thorisdottir 92), Blundell (Thomas 45), Toone (Boe Risa 66), Zelem, Galton, Le Tissier, Garcia (Leon 66), Parris (Williams 81), Staniforth (Ladd 66), Turner

