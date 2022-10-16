Paul Parker: Former Manchester United player slams transfer of Donny van de Beek

Former Manchester United player Paul Parker has criticised the club’s decision to sign Donny van de Beek.

Speaking to IndiaBet, Parker stated:

“Donny was clearly bought by a sporting director or a wannabe person who plays online, who plays FIFA football and thinks he knows the players.”

“But in theory, he doesn’t know them because he hasn’t done his homework.”

The Dutch midfielder was signed in the summer of 2020 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

At the time, he was touted to be one of the most exciting young midfielders across Europe and had been heavily linked to a move to Real Madrid.

Solskjaer hardly started him in matches, making people wonder whether he wanted the player in the first place.

The Dutchman’s career has spiralled downwards, risking his place in the national side.

“‘Donny van de Beek is one of those players that looked good in an Ajax team in that Champions League period, but Manchester United is the biggest club in the world.”

“He’s come there, and he’s suddenly realised this is just too big of a club for him. He just came there as a rabbit in headlamps.”

“The club was in turmoil at the time they bought Van de Beek, and during his time at United, he has been mixed with all different managers. He came at the wrong time.”

“He arrived at the club in a period where fruit and vegetables were mixed in the same dish, and it doesn’t really work. There was no organisation, and it’s a shame, really, because he looks like a lovely lad.”

United should be looking to move him on to recuperate some transfer revenue.



