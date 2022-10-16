Home » Player ratings: Man United 0-0 Newcastle United

Player ratings: Man United 0-0 Newcastle United

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy


Manchester United played out a goalless draw against Newcastle United this afternoon at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 5.5 – Kept a clean sheet, must be worth something. But what was that hospital pass to Fred early in the second half?

Diogo Dalot 7.5 – Solid performance at the back. Could have got forward more.

Raphael Varane 5 – Was a little clumsy for the first half penalty appeal and the shirt tugging. Sprayed some wasteful long balls forward.

Lisandro Martinez 6 – Did OK against Callum Wilson, but looking like he’s played a game too many.

Luke Shaw 6 – Seemed to get stranded in no man’s land a few times, inviting pressure on the rest of the defence.

Casemiro 5 – Looked a little slow to react at times, dwelling on the ball.

Fred 3.5 – Quite slow, quite short, limited passing ability, limited tackling ability, doesn’t score goals … What does he do?

Antony 7 – Predictable at times, dwelling on the ball too much and slowed what could have been good counter-attacking opportunities. Made a couple of good runs but little end product. Improved as match went on.

Bruno Fernandes 4.5 – Didn’t really produce anything much. At least he wasn’t as wasteful as usual.

Jadon Sancho 7 – Had a couple of good runs early on but seemed devoid of players with ideas around him.

Cristiano Ronaldo 3 – Achieved nothing. Just always a yard off the pace. Was unhappy to be subbed, which tells you he really doesn’t see how bad he was.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford 7 – Looked a much better option than Ronaldo, should have been brought on sooner. What a chance at the end.

