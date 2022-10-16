Rafael Leao: Manchester United monitoring AC Milan striker

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan striker Rafael Leao.

According to The Mirror, United are monitoring the situation surrounding the 23 year old.

Erik ten Hag is said to be a massive admirer of Leao and would love for him to come to Old Trafford.

United sent scouts to watch his performance against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Leao’s current deal at Milan expires in less than 18 months, but he refuses to sign an extension.

United will face tough competition from Chelsea and Manchester City, who are also said to be interested in the player.

Leao has scored four goals and registered four assists in eight Serie A games this season.

He would be a welcome addition to United’s attack and would add some dynamism.

Anthony Martial‘s poor injury record means Ten Hag cannot rely on him long-term. Leao could be the exciting solution.

The report goes on to state:

“The Portuguese international has less than 18 months left on his contract and is refusing to sign a new deal despite a five-year offer worth in excess of £100,000-a-week being put on the table.”

“Ten Hag will have to wait until next summer to make a move after being told money will be at a premium in the January transfer window.”



