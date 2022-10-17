Casemiro finishes ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in Ballon d’Or



Casemiro has finished ahead of teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d’Or award this year.

With results still ongoing, Casemiro has been declared in 17th place, three ahead of five-times winner, Ronaldo.

The Brazilian’s positioning in the awards is primarily as a result of his performances for former club Real Madrid, who won the Spanish League and Champions League last season.

It is an immense achievement for a holding midfielder, with strikers and other forward players generally always being recognised.

Ronaldo, despite scoring 24 goals for United in all competitions, finished well away from the podium after a relatively disappointing year.

With the ceremony ongoing, the overall winner is expected to be Karim Benzema, also of Real Madrid.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, who was playing for Borussia dortmund last season, is second favourite, followed by Kylian Mbappe and Mohammed Salah.

Another regular winner, Lionel Messi, had a season to forget at Paris Saint Germain and is not expected to feature.

There are no remaining United players in the nominations, but having two nominees after such a troubled year is something for United fans to celebrate.

The women’s award is expected to go to Barcelona and Spain star, Alexia Putellas.

None of the United women’s team were nominated despite their standout performances in the Euros.

Millie Bright, Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze are the only representatives of the victorious Lionesses.







