Diego Simeone rubbishes rumours of a Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone has closed doors on a move for Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was said to be considering leaving United last summer, with Atletico mentioned as one of the possible destinations.

Spanish outlet AS quotes Simeone stating:

He stated: “He [Ronaldo] is an absolute benchmark for Real Madrid, you would not see it….”

“You would not see Palermo playing at River; he would not see Riquelme at River; you would not see Ortega at Boca.

“There are situations that are very clear.”

Simeone went on to add: “I remember that in the preseason, a fan yelled a great phrase at me: ‘Cholo, be careful, the Champions League is not at all costs.'”

“And I liked it; it’s a very healthy reflection, from the neighbourhood, from the team, from the fan, from the heart.”

Ronaldo has not had the best start to the season, scoring just twice in 12 games.

He has struggled in front of the goal and is missing that clinical edge he is known for.

Ten Hag prefers an all-round striker who chips in with more than just goals.

He opted to start Anthony Martial ahead of Ronaldo for the game against Everton. Martial contributed with a beautiful assist for Antony’s goal.

Martial’s injury forced Ten Hag to change things up and bring in Ronaldo.

With Martial close to being fully fit, Ronaldo’s game time could be reduced.

Ten Hag will need to decide whether he will allow the 37 year old to leave in January or wait until the end of the season.



