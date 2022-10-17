Eric Bailly suffers injury while on loan at Olympique de Marseille



Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly appears to have had an injury setback while on loan in France with Olympique de Marseille.

The Ivorian international has enjoyed the start of his loan spell in Ligue 1, having made eight appearances in all competitions.

He has often been taking his chances with his new club, playing in the middle of a back three.

It was the defender’s first time playing since September, but it didn’t go to plan, with the substitution occurring before halftime.

According to GetFootballNewsFrance, Bailly came off the field in the 44th minute of the game for Marseille with an apparent injury adding to his woes.

The centre-back doesn’t have the best history when it comes to fitness after spending a large chunk of his Man United career out injured.

Providing an update on the injury of the 28-year-old, manager Igor Tudor reveals that he doesn’t know the outcome of the injury.

“For Eric, we’ll have to see how he feels in the next few days.”

Bailly initially joined the club on a season-long loan, but there remains every chance he could stay if the club qualifies for the Champions League.

The club are currently sitting in 4th place in the league following their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain yesterday.

Journalist Nabil Djellit who works for many French outlets, has provided an update on how Marseille feel about Bailly.

Eric Bailly est une top recrue pour l'OM. Mais comme Youcef Atal à Nice, il se blesse à répétition. C'est un souci qu'il faut essayer de régler. #PSGOM — Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) October 16, 2022

In a post on Twitter, he says, “Eric Bailly is a top recruit for OM. But like Youcef Atal in Nice, he gets injured repeatedly.”

“This is a problem that we must try to resolve.”

With the arrival of Lisandro Martinez during the summer transfer window, it feels like Bailly has little to no chance at United in the future.

Fans of the Red Devils will be hoping that a permanent move to the French club will still happen for the centre-back.

