Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United sent scouts to watch Rafael Leao

Manchester United are reportedly interested in AC Milan striker Rafael Leao.

In an interview with The United Stand, Fabrizio Romano said that United were interested in the player and had sent their scouts to Italy to watch him.

A deal in January seems very difficult, so United will have to wait until next summer to make a move.

Romano claims that the Serie A club would demand around €150 million for their star man.

Chelsea were said to be interested in the Portuguese striker towards the end of last summer but were blown away by the price tag.

Leao is an excellent young centre forward and has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

The 23 year old is versatile and can operate on the left wing or as a sole striker.

He is quick and direct but has the technical ability to drop deep and link up play.

Leao’s best trait is his knack for scoring goals in clutch moments. For a team like Man United, it is in these crucial moments that a player earns his reputation.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club is uncertain, and Erik ten Hag could be looking to bring in a young striker next summer.

Leao’s name must be on top of the list, as he has the potential to be one of the best forwards in the world.

United will face plenty of competition from other clubs and have to be ready to splash the cash.



