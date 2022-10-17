Frenkie de Jong opens up on his contractual situation at FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has spoken about his contractual situation.

The Dutchman was said to be Manchester United’s number-one transfer target last summer.

Despite negotiating for months and agreeing a fee with Barca, United failed to get the deal over the line.

At the time, many reports stated how De Jong’s deferred wages owed by Barca were the stumbling block in the deal.

The 25 year old would not consider giving up on the money, which led to the deal stalling.

Due to Barca’s financial situation, the club reportedly asked De Jong to take a pay cut, which he refused.

The Dutchman now claims that these stories are nothing but ‘lies.’

He told TV Nos (via Mundo Deportivo):

‘In each of the first three years I played here, I cut my salary.”

“Eventually, the money comes back, and it comes on top of my normal salary, so it looks bigger.”

“I think a lot of people don’t understand this, but the figures the media are spreading are false.”

The Daily Mail claim that De Jong is furious with how he has been treated by Xavi this season. He has hardly started games and is being wasted on the bench.

United could have a chance of landing him in January if they push.



