Luke Shaw praises Lisandro Martinez for his instant impact at Manchester United

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw has highlighted Lisandro Martinez’s impact on the team.

In an interview with The Athletic, Shaw spoke about how easy it was for him to play alongside a left-footed left back.

“(He has been) unbelievable, to be honest.”

“You can see everyone loves him. The fans love him. His left foot is unbelievable.”

“I think it always helps when you play with a left-footer on the side because he naturally likes to come out to that side, and I think he has fitted in really well.”

“Of course, he can keep getting better and better, but for me, so far, he has been unbelievable this season. He needs to keep that up.”

“His aggression, his passion, we need him in that backline. He brings that every game. I am really pleased to have him in the team.”

Shaw also gave insight into United’s training methods and what Ten Hag demands from his players.

“He wants intensity, he wants aggression, he wants us to play high, press high and, of course, when we have the ball to play football.”

“There’s a lot of movement, a lot of playing in between the lines, and I think, of course, we are in a transition.”

Shaw started the season on the bench, displaced by new signing Tyrell Malacia.

The 27 year old has worked hard on his fitness and has now regained his place in the starting lineup.

Healthy competition in the squad is essential to get the best out of every player, and Ten Hag will be well aware of that.

Shaw was asked whether he was pleased with United’s start to the campaign, to which he replied:

“Of course. There have been very good signs, clear signs, of what this manager wants.”



