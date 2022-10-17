Marcus Rashford to lead the line: Predicted Man United XI vs Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping that Christian Eriksen has recovered from the illness that saw him miss yesterday’s lacklustre 0-0 draw with Newcastle United as he prepares for another home Premier league clash, this time against Tottenham Hotspur.

Fred’s performance in midfield against the Magpies was unimpressive, so if Eriksen doesn’t make it, Scott McTominay, who missed the Newcastle match through suspension, will probably deputise, especially as Donny van de Beek will probably still be unavailable as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury.

If Eriksen is fit, it is possible that McTominay will be brought in for Casemiro, just for the sake of freshening up the side, but Ten Hag has shown little penchant for resting players so far in the campaign. We therefore predict a Casemiro-Eriksen reunion.

No changes are expected in defence unless there are any knocks and niggles. Luke Shaw appears to be winning the battle for the left back berth over Tyrell Malacia and so is expected to continue.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez kept another clean sheet on Sunday so even though Harry Maguire is approaching fitness, it is unlikely that he will be selected.

Marcus Rashford was consigned to a 20-minute substitute appearance against Newcastle as he was also under the weather. United looked a different side the minute he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo so we expect him to start up front, with Ronaldo dropping to the bench.

Anthony Martial might provide another option as he, too, is reportedly nearing full fitness. However, it seems more likely that he will be eased back in from the bench.

Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Antony are expected to retain their places in support of the striker.

The possibility of Eriksen, Maguire, Van de Beek and Martial all returning will be a fantastic boost for Ten Hag, whose squad has started to look very threadbare.

The manager has shown little appetite to introduce academy breakthrough stars onto the pitch even though they have occupied a lot of seats on the bench – Zidane Iqbal, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo were unused subs against the Geordies.

Anthony Elanga, too, seems to be unfancied by Ten Hag despite having played a prominent role under Ralf Rangnick at the end of last season.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for Wednesday’s 8.15pm kick off:



