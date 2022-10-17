Victor Osimhen’s agent says the player rejected Manchester United’s advances



Napoli striker Victor Osimhen rejected a proposed move to Manchester United in the summer.

This is according to the player’s agent, Roberto Calenda, who spoke to Kiss Kiss’ show Radio Goal via SportWitness.

Osimhen was a legitimate target for United in the summer transfer window and was tipped to be the United’s replacement in case Cristiano Ronaldo ended up leaving.

It is an open secret that Ronaldo was looking to engineer an exit away from Old Trafford, but failed in his efforts as no elite club was interested in his services.

The 37-year-old’s agent Jorge Mendes proposed a swap deal involving his client going to Naples and Osimhen going the other way.

This did not materialize due to Aurelio De Laurentiis, president of Napoli demanding outrageous sums to the tune of €130m for the striker late in the window.

As well as Ronaldo staying with his club, Osimhen also remained with the Gli Azzurri. The Serie A giants are currently top of the league and are flying in the Champions League under Luciano Spalletti.

Calenda, while alluding to United’s failed pursuit, revealed, “Victor is the object of interest of many teams, it’s certainly not a mystery.”

“I would add, however, that things are done in three: who sells, who buys, and the player. I was immediately clear this summer because I knew that a fuss would happen for news coming out of those who perhaps had other interests.”

He further added, “Me, the boy and Napoli had clear ideas. Victor never had the will to leave Napoli. He always had one desire, that of playing a great season between the league and the Champions League.”

The agent, however, did not close the door for his client to move to the Red Devils and other potential suitors, and the facilitator remarked that the market was still dynamic and things could change at a moment’s notice.

United should be alert to the Nigerian’s situation and should he become available in the market, ensure they are in contention for his signature.



United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience

Take your seat for the Spurs match and be in the know about everything United!