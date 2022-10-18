Anthony Martial and Christian Eriksen missing from Manchester United training

Erik Ten Hag‘s men will want to return to winning ways after being held to a goalless draw against Newcastle United.

A lack of creativity in the midfield, very few attacking options at Erik ten Hag’s disposal, and spurned chances meant the Magpies escaped with a point.

It was apparent that a lack of squad depth left the Red Devils with no options to inspire a win.

The solution against Spurs

Manchester would have wanted to field both Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial this Wednesday against Spurs.

The two stars could have injected some much-needed fluidity and sharpness upfront.

However, there was no sign of either United star in United’s latest training video (via MUTV).

Both players possess unique individual traits that can improve the team against a hard-to-beat Spurs side who are currently third in the Premier League table.

Martial’s pace and trickery coupled with ruthless finishing ability was something United lacked in their laclustre draw against the Magpies.

Christian Eriksen brings balance, creates goal-scoring opportunities, and has long-distance shooting which is nothing to scoff at.

United plagued by injury

At this afternoon’s presser, Ten Hag confirmed that Martial remains out with a back injury picked up against Everton, while doubts persist regarding Eriksen due to illness.

Ten Hag and the Old Trafford faithful will have their fingers and toes crossed in the hope that the Danish maestro will recover in time to face his old club.

This fixture could be pivotal in a period laced with difficult fixtures and a win here could go a long way as UNited battle to finish in the top four.



United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience

Take your seat for the Spurs match and be in the know about everything United!