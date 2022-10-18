Anthony Martial unavailable for Tottenham Hotspur fixture with Christian Eriksen doubtful



Erik ten Hag says Anthony Martial will not be available for tomorrow’s crucial game against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Traffird.

Speaking to the club’s official site ahead of the pre-match press conference for tomorrow’s Premier League match, the boss confirmed that the striker was not back to fitness.

He also said that it was unknown at this stage whether Christian Eriksen, who has been ill, will have recovered in time for the game.

“Eriksen, we have to wait. He was just on the pitch. We have to see how he recovers from that and then we will make a decision tomorrow,” he said.

At the press conference, he also confirmed that Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek were returning to team training this week.

“I see good progress with Brandon Williams, he’s back out on the pitch,” he added. “Axel [Tuanzebe], he’s still working inside so I think it will be hard for him to be back before Christmas.”

The boss was also asked his response to the fact that the club has been charged with failing to control the players after complaining about Ronaldo’s disallowed goal on Sunday against Newcastle.

I don’t think it was too strong, I don’t think they were really aggressive, but I don’t see what happened on the pitch exactly as I was too far away”, he said.

“There was a touch from the Newcastle player, quite clear, and they went to the referee to ask about.”

“First of all, I want to express we always accept the referees’ decision but it’s also quite normal to ask why in the moment, it was a curious incident, you ask as a team why.

“But finally and quite clear you have to accept it.

“We have to know our role but it’s also about professional football so when it’s a decision like this, and it was quite obvious a player touched the ball from Newcastle, our players took advantage of it to ask why.”

The manager also said he felt there was no issue regarding Ronaldo being unhappy to be subbed in the same game. “As long as it is in quite a normal way no problem with that,” he said.







