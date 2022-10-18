Antonio Conte says Cristiano Ronaldo must be kept ‘calm’



Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has indicated that Manchester United’s most dangerous player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

United face off against Tottenham tomorrow at Old Trafford.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the crucial tie, Conte heaped praise on Ronaldo, who alongside Lionel Messi, he categorized as the best player in the history of football.

Conte, warning his players against taking Ronaldo lightly said, “Last season he [Ronaldo] scored a hat-trick against us. We’re talking about an incredible player, a top player. We’re talking about a player who continues to make a difference for the team in which he plays.”

“We lost 3-2, but we lost to him [Ronaldo], not to United last season. I remember that very well because we played a very good game.”

“I hope tomorrow he will remain calm, not like last season when he scored three goals.”

Another player that earned the Italian’s praise in his presser was Christian Eriksen.

The Dane worked with Conte at Inter Milan in Serie A, where they won the Scudetto.

The Tottenham boss refused to divulge whether he had been interested in bringing Eriksen back to North London before United sensationally swept in for him and signed him as a free agent.

He admitted that he would like to work with the 30-year-old again and coach him.

Conte also confirmed that while he did not personally know United manager Erik ten Hag, he was firmly aware of his style of play and exploits with Ajax.

In a show of support for his managerial compatriot, the 53-year-old insisted that it was imperative United fans and the club hierarchy afford him the time and financial support needed to shape the team in his image.







