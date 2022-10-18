Antony in emotionally moving act that left disabled fan’s mother in tears



Manchester United winger Antony left a disabled fan’s mother in tears after his interaction with the young supporter.

Antony was part of United’s player contingent that attended ‘Dream Day’ – an event organized by the club’s charity wing.

During the event, according to The Mirror, Antony spent a considerable amount of time talking and interacting with a young disabled supporter.

This is despite the Brazilian’s English not being as good.

Beyond talking with the United fan, Antony in an extraordinary show of kindness and warmth went to his car, retrieved his match-worn shirt from the win against Everton where he scored, and gifted it to the lucky fan.

The 22-year-old’s gesture is said to have left the child’s mother in tears.

This fresh news will only serve to endear Antony to supporters even further who have already fallen in love with him.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford, the former Ajax winger has wasted no time in familiarizing himself with the league and style of play at his new club.

He already has three goals, but fans have taken to him due to his willingness to always take his man on and persistence to make things happen even when the team is in a tough position.

Beyond Antony, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lisandro Martinez and David de Gea were also present at the charity event that was arranged for fans suffering from serious illnesses.

The lucky fans were also treated to watching the team train from the balcony of the Jimmy Murphy Centre which comprises a part of the club’s Carrington training complex.

Certainly, a noble gesture from Antony and his teammates. Credit to them for going far and beyond for their fans.



