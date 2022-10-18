Di Marzio says Manchester United looking to steal ‘perfect’ Jude Bellingham from Liverpool



Manchester United and Liverpool are the two clubs leading the race for Borrusia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

One of the two giant English clubs is expected to be the 19-year-old’s most likely destination should he make a sensational return to England’s top flight.

Real Madrid are also interested in Bellingham, seeing him as the last piece in the puzzle in their midfield rebuild, already consisting of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Italian journalist and transfer specialist Gianluca Di Marzio told Wettfreunde via SportWitness, “Liverpool would be the best option for Jude Bellingham. They need a refresh of the squad and new top players.

“Bellingham is absolutely perfect for Jürgen Klopp and the way Liverpool play. He definitely has the talent to be a star at Liverpool, and they will try to get him.

“Manchester United would also be a possibility, but I think those two clubs will be the ones trying to sign Jude Bellingham.”

A January swoop is not on the cards, so a contest between United and their bitter rivals could be set for the summer.

United will need to be in the Champions League next campaign to stand any chance of landing Bellingham.

The Merseyside outfit are currently in the illustrious competition, with the Red Devils doomed to the Europa League. However, it is Erik ten Hag’s side that has the advantage at the moment, sitting above Liverpool in the table.

Bellingham would likely command a massive transfer fee to lure him out of Signal Iduna Park.

He is a regular starter for them and is one of the leaders in the dressing room. He has already captained the side on a number of occasions in the Bundesliga this season.

For the German giants in the Champions League, Bellingham has four goals and one assist.

The youngster will undoubtedly become one of the best players of his generation. United still require a midfielder and the player would be immense not only for now but also for years to come.







