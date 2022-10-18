Fabrizio Romano: Rafael Leao set to be offered new AC Milan contract



Manchester United have identified AC Milan forward Rafael Leao as a legitimate target for the upcoming transfer windows.

A report emerged recently that indicated that United have Leao on their list with Erik ten Hag a big admirer of the Portuguese.

So strong is Ten Hag’s interest in the 23-year-old dynamic attacker that the Dutch boss sent scouts to watch him in the Champions League against Chelsea.

Alongside United, Chelsea are also keen on the Portugal international.

However, according to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 20-time English champions could be dealt an early blow even before negotiations begin.

As per Romano, the player could be in line for fresh terms at the San Siro, with the Rossoneri looking to keep interested parties like United away from their gem.

Romano reports, “AC Milan board will meet with his father to discuss about the contract situation.”

“There will be a new proposal in the next days.”

“Current deal expires in 2024, €150m release clause.”

Romano also quoted AC Milan Director of Football Frederic Massara, who said that the Serie A giants were extremely confident in arriving at an agreement with the player and his entourage.

Rafael Leão update. AC Milan board will meet with his father to discuss about the contract situation – there will be new proposal in the next days. 🚨🇵🇹 #ACMilan Current deal expires in 2024, €150m release clause. "We're confident to sign new deal", Milan director Massara says. pic.twitter.com/7x8ltNHunV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 18, 2022

Leao has been in fine form for his club this campaign. In nine games in Italy’s top flight, the former Lille star has four goals and as many assists.

Should he somehow be available in the market come next summer, the Red Devils should try their best to be ahead of the queue for his signature.

At his age, he is already one of the most powerful and lethal attackers in Europe. He will also only get better.



