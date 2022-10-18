Former Liverpool flop Simon Mignolet’s resurgence has impressed Erik ten Hag

Manchester United failed to continue their three-match winning streak as they were held to a goalless draw at Old Trafford by a resilient Newcastle United side.

The hosts spurned two gilt-edged chances towards the end of the contest to ensure all three points. Fred and Marcus Rashford were the guilty party but Erik ten Hag had revealed that he was happy with his team’s overall display despite the setback.

DDG struggling to adapt to ETH’s methods

The match was a landmark occasion for David de Gea, who played his 500th match in the colours of United. He was awarded with a plaque commemorating the occasion by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

De Gea kept his 170th clean sheet of his United career but he remains a liability when it comes to passing out from the back and coming off his line to smother opposition attacks.

*Mignolet Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United have set their sights on signing Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, as Het Laaste Nieuws said via HITC.#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/w63MoVeZ8r — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) October 18, 2022

And that has meant United are yet to initiate the one-year extension clause in his contract which is set to expire next year. His form coupled with his humongous wages means Ten Hag wants to take some time before taking any decision.

Quite a few alternatives have been mentioned in case the Spaniard does end up leaving. Jan Oblak remains one of the favourites while Porto shot-stopper Diogo Costa has emerged as a new target.

Surprising names like Jordan Pickford of Everton and Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa have also been named in various reports.

A new and surprising contender has been earmarked as a potential option for the Red Devils. According to Het Laaste Nieuws (via HITC), “Manchester United tried to sign Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet during the summer transfer window.”

Mignolet emerges as surprising choice

Ever since he was sold for only £6 million by Jurgen Klopp, the former Liverpool goalie has been a revelation back in his homeland, playing for Club Brugge.

The Belgium international kept a fourth successive clean sheet in the Champions League after the Belgian side held on for a 0-0 draw with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. They are currently top of their group.

“What Simon Mignolet showed today, that’s fantastic,” Club Brugge’s general manager Vincent Mannaert told VTM after the game. “At the moment, Mignolet is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.”

According to HLN, “Club Brugge resisted Manchester United’s attempts to bring Mignolet back to the North West last summer with Erik ten Hag in the market for an experienced understudy for David de Gea.”

They also revealed that there is a high possibility of United revisiting their interest next summer with Martin Dubravka likely to return to Newcastle after the conclusion of his loan spell and the uncertainty surrounding Dean Henderson‘s future.

Not only the Red Devils but also Ajax came calling with Brugge tying Mignolet to a new contract which is set to run until 2026.



United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience

Take your seat for the Spurs match and be in the know about everything United!