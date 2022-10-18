Manchester United charged by the FA for ‘failure to control players’ against Newcastle



Manchester United have been charged by the FA for failure to control their players against Newcastle in the Sunday clash.

The Red Devils were held to a goalless draw by the Magpies at Old Trafford.

The game was clouded in controversy mainly due to questionable officiating from Craig Pawson.

The referee denied the Reds what looked like a perfectly fine goal when Cristiano Ronaldo nicked the ball in cheeky fashion from Nick Pope and went on to guide it into the back of the net.

The referee and Newcastle players argued that the ball was not in play, but evidence and a recent fan video that emerged after the game proved otherwise – that the ball was actually in play and the goal should have stood.

Beyond that, Pawson denied United arguably two stonewall penalties, one on Ronaldo by Trippier and another when Jadon Sancho was brought down inside the box by a Newcastle player.

United’s charge relates to the Ronaldo and Pope incident that took place in the second half.

After the ball went into the back of the net, all the club’s outfield players led by a charged Ronaldo surrounded the referee to protest.

Their protests were aimed at reinforcing their point of view that the goal was perfectly legal.

“Manchester United have been charged by the FA for failure to conduct players in an orderly fashion during the 49th minute against Newcastle,” the charge reads.

“The club has until 20 October to respond.”

Understandably, the charge will infuriate fans who already feel a great sense of injustice after Pawson’s officiating on Sunday which some may say cost United all three points.







