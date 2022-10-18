Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood remanded in custody

Manchester United forward, Mason Greenwood appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court yesterday, after being charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behaviour.

As reported in The Athletic, Greenwood has been remanded in custody until November 21st when he will appear in front of Manchester Crown Court, to continue trial.

After being found guilty of continuously breaking his bail conditions the judge decided to not grant Greenwood freedom, until the above court date.

Greenwood appeared in front of the court in a grey tracksuit and had his family in attendance for support.

United have remained relatively tight-lipped on the situation throughout, releasing statements on the day of the arrest, on his bail release and then further comment on October 15.

United confirmed that Greenwood would not train with the club “until further notice”, on the day of arrest. Then commented further on February 2nd condemning any actions of this nature.

“Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”, they said.

The latest communication came last Saturday, October 15, where the club said: “Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service. He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process.”

Now, after formally suspending Greenwood the club can only pay him under these conditions for 14 days, in line with the terms of the standard Premier League contract.

Greenwood has not featured for United since his arrest in January – his last appearance came in a 1-0 victory against West Ham at Old Trafford, eight days before his arrest.

The England player was on his way to becoming the latest star off the United conveyor belt after starting his career in blistering fashion, racking up over 100 games for United by the age of 20.

Whilst the court will ultimately decide his fate, it would be a huge surprise to see Greenwood feature for the club again and any future in the game is looking increasingly unlikely.



