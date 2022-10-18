Paul Pogba’s agent admits the midfielder was partly responsible for Manchester United’s failures



Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba‘s agent Rafaela Pimenta has admitted that her client is partly responsible for his own as well as United’s failures in his time at the club.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport, Pimenta said that Pogba was a victim of the ‘transitional phase’ the club was going through and is still experiencing post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

On why Pogba did not hit the heights expected of him at Old Trafford, Pimenta told Telegraph Sport, “I would say what happened, not only to Paul? Did Paul fail Manchester United or did Manchester United fail Paul? Or did they fail each other? These are good questions.”

“Now I think Manchester United is going through a transitional phase. It’s not easy for a club who comes with the history that they come with Ferguson. Of course, this history outshines any achievement that comes after.”

“There was such an important presence in the club before, that was built around him, when you miss that figure then a club needs time to restructure itself. Manchester United is going through a restructuring phase and I think Paul was part of that phase.”

Pimenta added that the Red Devils are still in the middle of that phase, something her client was once firmly in the centre of.

On what motivated the World Cup winner to return to United after a successful first stint with Juventus, Pimenta remarked that the decision was based on emotion and that the player felt like he was returning home.

On their part, she insisted there were no regrets and in hindsight, it was still the right decision to return to England with United.

She pointed out that there was an expectation for bigger trophies when the 20-time English champions splashed big money on the Frenchman.

Pimenta said that for that, Pogba must acknowledge his shortcomings and take joint responsibility along with the club. They both failed each other in certain senses.

She however weighed in that Pogba’s failure to deliver success to United could be attributed to his personal struggles. Recently, the 29-year-old has been plagued with personal and legal troubles over extortion claims directed at him and led by his elder brother, Mathias Pogba.

The club must learn from the mistakes of the Pogba transfer, and his time at Old Trafford with a view to ensure they are not repeated in future.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience

Take your seat for the Spurs match and be in the know about everything United!