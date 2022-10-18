Video shows Ronaldo goal should have stood



New footage taken from the stands at Old Trafford suggest that Ronaldo’s second disallowed goal against Newcastle was perfectly legal and should have stood.

The controversial incident, one of several that occurred throughout the game, happened during the second half of the stalemate against the Magpies, continuing Manchester United and Ronaldo’s frustration in front of goal.

Whilst taking a freekick deep in the Newcastle half, Newcastle defender Fabian Schar rolled the ball back to Nick Pope, who then proceeded to dwell on the ball as if to take the free kick. Ronaldo nipped in, took the ball off Pope and rolled into an empty net.

Referee Craig Pawson decided to rule out the goal and cautioned the Portuguese striker instead leading to several United players remonstrating towards the official.

However this latest video, presumably taken from a fan in the stands defines clearly that the referee Pawson blows the whistle before Schar touches the ball back to Nick Pope, in which case the ball was in play and Ronaldo was well within his rights to take the ball and score.

Video from the stands, we can hear the referee whistle and the player of Newcastle playing the ball, the goal of @Cristiano was perfectly legal @PremierLeague. Video via Channel "Bettsy UK" in YouTube pic.twitter.com/RjrDLuOFt2 — NBA 🔛 (@Twitugal) October 16, 2022

There were understandably contrasting opinions from the two managers after the game, although United manager Erik ten Hag refused to comment directly on the situation to the press, instead making his feelings clear to Pawson straight after the game.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said the goal would have been ‘hard to swallow’ had it been allowed, stating he believed the right call was made. Newcastle goal keeper Nick Pope also believed the ref got the decision correct saying: ‘The free kick was slightly in the wrong place and obviously Fabby’s (Schar) rolled it back to me and walked off. I think the referee sorted it out quickly and fair play to him for making the right decision…’

There were echoes of a previous event at Old Trafford featuring another Portuguese star, Nani back in 2010.

Spurs goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes assumed that Nani had handled the ball in the box and put the ball down to take a free kick, which allowed the Portuguese winger to kick the ball into an unguarded net.

That goal was deemed legal as the ref hadn’t blown up for a free kick so the ball was still in play.

Ten Hag will be hoping for more goals and better luck when United face Spurs on Wednesday evening.





