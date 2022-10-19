Home » Antonio Conte feels Manchester United deserved the win over Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte feels Manchester United deserved the win over Tottenham Hotspur

by Raj Dholakia
Antonio Conte admits Manchester United were worthy winners in tonight’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

United dominated Spurs in all aspects, eventually winning 2-0.

Conte’s side could not deal with the host’s intense press.

The crowd was terrific, which made it difficult for Spurs to gain any sort of momentum.

Spurs conceded 28 shots on goal, which is the most Conte has ever faced.

In his post-match interview, Conte said:

“United deserved to win; they played a really good game.”

“In our side, when the level needs to be high, we need to improve a lot and be better than today.”

“United showed today they are much better than us. I consider United a really good team.”

“We have to try to improve, especially in these types of games with the atmosphere and there is a lot of noise.”

“We need to try to increase our level if we want to be competitive.”

“The approach of the game, we were a bit scared and we showed this. I do not like this. “In our mind and the mind of our players we need the ambition to play this game in a different way, with more personality, to not miss stupid passes.”

 

 

