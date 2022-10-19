Cody Gakpo wanted Manchester United transfer, spoke to Erik ten Hag



Cody Gakpo has revealed more details about his transfer saga last summer.

Manchester United were on the hunt for reinforcements up front. Gakpo appeared as a key target; the winger’s positional flexibility, dynamism, and success in the Netherlands fitted Erik ten Hag and John Murtough’s transfer strategy.

PSV Eindhoven were allegedly willing to let the 23 year old leave for €35 million.

United instead made a surprising late move for Ajax’s Antony who cost €100 million having been supposedly priced out of the move earlier in the window. Antony has scored three goals in his first four Premier League appearances this season.

Gakpo spoke to Tom Allnutt of The Times about his incredibly close transfer to United.

‘I was close to leaving, I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United,” he said.

‘In the end the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame, for me and my development, and because Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world.

‘But also [a shame] for PSV, because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club.’

Although Gakpo mentions his development would have been better served playing at Old Trafford, he has started this season with incredible attacking output. In fact, he has tallied the most goal contributions of anyone across Europe’s main leagues, scoring 13 times and providing 11 assists.

‘[The United deal] ended about a week before the end of the transfer window and in that week I had to decide if I would go to Leeds or Southampton.

‘In the end I stayed, but it was a stressful period.’

Rumours are already circulating about a January move for Gakpo. United, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid and AC Milan are said to be interested parties. Gakpo’s decision to stay in the Eredivisie past the summer, therefore, may have derived from him having an eye on transferring to a top European club in the next window.

If the current holder of Dutch Footballer of the Year can perform well in the World Cup this winter, PSV could boost up their asking price quite significantly – especially if there are already many suitors queuing at the door.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience

Take your seat for the Spurs match and be in the know about everything United!