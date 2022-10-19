Could Weston McKennie be the solution for Manchester United’s midfield?

As soon as Erik ten Hag was announced as Manchester United manager, he was on hand to witness his side’s final day defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace.

It was evident from that performance that the defence and midfield needed an injection of quality.

Defensive recruitment was managed easily enough as the club secured the signatures of Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.

United’s midfield still needs work

But the hunt for a deep-lying playmaker was not easy with the Red Devils being linked with almost every top midfielder on the planet.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong was Ten Hag’s first choice but a mix of deferred wages and the player’s reluctance to leave meant the move never saw the light of day.

United ended up bringing in Real Madrid star Casemiro and free agent Christian Eriksen and both have proved their worth so far this season.

But United’s other midfield options like Fred and Donny van de Beek‘s failure to impose themselves in matches and the combined age of their new recruits means an elite player still needs to be recruited next season.

And according to journalist Simon Phillips, United are among seven elite European clubs who are eyeing the Juventus star.

Writing in his substack account, Phillips name-dropped United as one of the clubs who are “interested” in the 24-year-old versatile American.

Other Premier clubs in the race include Chelsea, Tottenham and Leeds United. Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also circling.

Versatile McKennie to the rescue?

McKennie, who is valued at over €25 million according to Transfermarkt, has the added advantage of being able to play multiple roles if need be.

The US international has played as a defensive midfielder, right winger and even as a right-back in his career and Juventus have been helped immensely due to his ability to perform in a variety of different systems.

Late on in the summer transfer window, the 34-cap USMNT star was offered to the 20-time English champions according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Italian said that United turned down the offer as they only wanted a loan move.

Reports have already suggested that the Glazers do not want to spend as much as they did this summer and are also insisting on not strengthening in January despite the obvious need to.

So a move for McKennie would represent a value-for-money deal and he could plug a lot of holes in the squad for the time being.



